Two Toronto police officers accused of consuming marijuana edibles while on duty

Toronto police confirms two of its officers have been suspended after police sources say the pair consumed edible marijuana while on duty over the weekend — shortly after a marijuana dispensary raid in the area.

Police spokesperson Mark Pugash said two officers are now being investigated by Toronto police Professional Standards Unit, but wouldn’t provide any additional information, including their names and what alleged conduct led to the suspension.

Police sources tell the Star, however, that the pair — both assigned to the city’s central 13 division — are alleged to have consumed marijuana edibles while on duty this weekend.

Soon after ingesting the drug the officers began to hallucinate and called for assistance, according to sources. At least one of the officers was taken to hospital, police sources told the Star.

The incident came hours after a Toronto police raid of a marijuana dispensary in the division, which is in central west Toronto. It was not immediately clear if the officers were directly involved in the raid.

According to police sources, one of the officers involved is Const. Vittorio Dominelli, a 13 division neighbourhood officer. Dominelli could not be immediately reached for comment Monday evening.

Two police sources alleged that one officer was injured as a result of the call for assistance, though the extent of the injuries is unclear.