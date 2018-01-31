Constantine, Matis, Sentaler up for Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards

TORONTO — Greta Constantine, Lucian Matis and Stephan Caras are among the designers nominated for this year's Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

They face Marie Saint Pierre and UNTTLD in the best womenswear designer category.

CAFA announced the nominees at a gala in Toronto Wednesday night celebrating the leading and emerging talent shaping the industry in Canada and abroad.

Contenders for the best menswear designer award include: Atelier New Regime, Christopher Bates, Dalla and Reigning Champ, while nominees for the best outerwear brand include ARCTERYX, Canada Goose, Mackage and Sentaler.

This year's bash will introduce a new $20,000 grant for a Canadian designer or brand that "is poised to expand their business internationally." The Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant for International Development will be chosen by a panel of three judges consisting of Suzanne Rogers, international designer Erdem Moralioglu and fashion icon Wayne Clark.

The winners will be announced at a gala in Toronto on April 20.

The bash is also set to present Nadja Swarovski with the global fashion business leader award. An outstanding achievement award will also be handed out to footwear and accessories retailer The Aldo Group, founded by Canadian businessman Aldo Bensadoun.