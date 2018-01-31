Search expands to Peel and Durham in Bruce McArthur case

Toronto police have expanded their search to more than 30 locations across the GTA as they chase leads in the Bruce McArthur case.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with disappearances in Toronto’s Gay Village that police have described as the work of a “serial killer.”

At a news conference Wednesday, the lead investigator in the case said tips are now coming to police from “all over the world.”

“We have had people who have come to Toronto in the past and called us [to] pass along information,” Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters.

Police have found some human remains and are searching for more at homes where McArthur did landscaping work.

Those homes include one on Mallory Cres. where human remains were discovered in planters. A tent remains in the backyard the home, where heaters are being used to thaw the ground.

Idsinga said police have seized more than a dozen planters after using dogs to detect “signs of decomposition” around them.

A source said the property searches have now extended to properties in Peel and Durham regions, as well as Yonge and St. Clair.

Investigators have not named the victims whose remains have already been recovered.

Idsinga said police are still operating on the assumption that more victims will be discovered as investigators pursue “dozens” of tips.