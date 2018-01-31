Tentative agreement reached to avert Oakville Transit strike
OAKVILLE, Ont. — A tentative agreement has been reached to avert a strike at Oakville Transit.
Unifor, which represents 200 drivers and maintenance workers, said a walkout was set to begin at 2 a.m. Thursday if an agreement wasn't reached.
No details of the agreement will be released until after the members vote on the deal on Sunday.
Union executive Tom Dattilo says the four-year contract addresses key issues raised by the union
On Jan. 21, the members voted 96 per cent in favour of legal strike action if necessary.
