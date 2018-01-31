Witnesses sought after man fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto, police say

Toronto police are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal stabbing that took place earlier this week.

Police say officers responded to a call Monday night of a stabbing downtown.

They say multiple men were chasing another man (north on Yonge Street near Wellesley Street) before he was stabbed in the chest.

Officers arrived on scene and police say the man later died of his injuries in hospital.

He has been identified as Simon Zerezghi, 25, of no fixed address.