Workers at third Toronto hotel vote to leave U.S. union to join Unifor
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Unifor says workers at a third Toronto hotel are joining the labour group after voting by a margin of 90 per cent to leave an American-based union.
The vote by workers at the Toronto Westin Prince hotel follows similar votes this week at two downtown Toronto hotels, the Courtyard Marriott and the Marriott Yorkville.
Workers at several other Greater Toronto hotels will vote on whether to join Unifor for remain with U.S.-based unions over the next two weeks.
Unifor says the American parent union of UNITE HERE Local 75 had placed the local into trusteeship this month in a dispute over the right of the local to set its own course, including in bargaining.
It also removed elected officers and seized the local's assets, according to Unifor.
Workers at the Westin Prince hotel will become members of the newly formed Unifor Local 7575.
"It is truly inspiring to see so many workers in Canada taking a strong stand against the bullying and intimidation tactics we see all too often from American unions," said Unifor president Jerry Dias in a statement.
"The workers are sending a strong message to U.S. unions that workers in Canada will not accept that kind of treatment any longer."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
Couple in shock as planters with human remains found at their home
-
Vicky Mochama: Much left unsaid during Trudeau's public reckoning with Black people
-
Former CBE candidate Nimra Amjad charged for 'false statement' in election form
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Opposition to Annex homeless shelter might be peak NIMBY
-
Legal Matters
-
Views