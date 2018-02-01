Man suspected in Mississauga stabbing death due in court today
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., last Nov. 22.
Peel Region police say Heidrah Shraim, 22 year-old Mississauga man, was one of three people stabbed during a fight at the Meadowvale Town Centre.
The other victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds.
On Wednesday, police arrested 29-year-old Shayne Beals of Mississauga and charged him with manslaughter.
Police allege Beals was carrying a "significant amount of cocaine" at the time of his arrest and is also facing a charge of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
