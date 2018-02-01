Mobile hygiene bus in need of donations to pay for showers, refurbishments

The woman behind a planned hygiene bus for the homeless says she’s had so many offers of help that she’s trying to get two more TTC buses donated.

Deborah Daniel secured a retired bus from the TTC back in late 2017 and has since “stripped it entirely" with help from volunteers. She hopes to have it ready to hit the streets by this summer and is now raising funds to pay for showers and other refurbishments.

The plan is to offer "bath, laundry and grooming service and even mental-health services,” Daniel explained.

She hopes to raise about $100,000. In addition to a GoFundMe campaign, Daniel is hosting a Harry Potter-themed fundraiser later this month.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green confirmed Daniel had reached out about additional vehicles and the TTC is “looking into it.” If the agency has something available, it would get reviewed and they’d make a determination at that time, he said.

Daniel said about 1,500 people have contacted her offering to help, including 200 who have volunteered or are willing to do so. One man has even offered to drive the bus.

The rolling showers would make a huge difference for homeless people who drop in to the Out of the Cold Program at Holy Blossom Temple, said chair Bob Charendoff.

“The one thing that we have been in dire need of is a way to provide some bathing,” Charendoff said.

While “trying to also find a way to get out of this cycle is another piece of it,” he said, in the meantime “we’re trying to take care of people as much as we can."

Daniel first had the idea when she noticed homeless people at her local library who had nowhere to shower or clean up. A similar idea has taken off in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Melbourne and Sydney.