Photos: Police seize 25 handguns, 46 rifles from Etobicoke home
Police have charged a man with multiple offences after more than 71 firearms— and roughly 10,000 rounds of ammunition— were seized from his home.
A man is facing fifteen charges after authorities located more than 71 separate firearms at a home in the Eglinton Ave. W. and Kipling Ave. area on Jan. 24, Toronto Police say.
An investigation started in January into a man who “allegedly was in possession of an illegal firearm,” police said in a statement Thursday. A search warrant was executed, and police located 25 handguns, and 46 rifles, as well with roughly 10,000 rounds of ammunition.
In addition, police say they located four illegal firearms, with one having been procured after a York Region break-and-enter in early January.
Leone Bruno, 56, of Toronto, was arrested and has been charged with four counts of possessing an unauthorized firearm, four counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a license and registration, four counts of possessing a firearm obtained by crime, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, storing ammunition carelessly, and storing a firearm carelessly.
Bruno appeared in court on Jan. 31.
