Snowy weekend in forecast for Toronto

Don’t be fooled by Thursday’s warm temperatures.

Despite a high of 3 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries, Toronto is expected to see a return to February’s usual winter weather over the weekend.

The deep freeze starts tonight. Temperatures are expected to plummet as low as -15 C, likely triggering an extreme cold weather alert, with gusts of wind as high as 50 km/hr, according to Environment Canada.

Friday will only see a high of -8 C with flurries expected to return in the afternoon.

Daytime highs are expected to rise — slightly — along with steady snowfall over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are to be -4 C and -7 C respectively, with a 60 per cent and 70 per cent chance of flurries.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the minus double-digits on both days, according to Environment Canada.