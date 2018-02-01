Snowy weekend in forecast for Toronto
Toronto is expected to see a return to February’s usual winter weather over the weekend.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Don’t be fooled by Thursday’s warm temperatures.
Despite a high of 3 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries, Toronto is expected to see a return to February’s usual winter weather over the weekend.
The deep freeze starts tonight. Temperatures are expected to plummet as low as -15 C, likely triggering an extreme cold weather alert, with gusts of wind as high as 50 km/hr, according to Environment Canada.
Friday will only see a high of -8 C with flurries expected to return in the afternoon.
Daytime highs are expected to rise — slightly — along with steady snowfall over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are to be -4 C and -7 C respectively, with a 60 per cent and 70 per cent chance of flurries.
Overnight lows are expected to drop into the minus double-digits on both days, according to Environment Canada.
Fear not, you shouldn’t see these frigid temperatures in the daytime hours going into next week. Expected temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday won’t drop farther than than -6 C but that persistent chance of flurries is going to kick around.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Bakers, grocers involved in 16-year price-fixing conspiracy: Competition Bureau
-
Photos: Dozens watch as Cornwallis statue removed from Halifax park
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Opposition to Annex homeless shelter might be peak NIMBY
-
Legal Matters
-
Views