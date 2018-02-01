Toronto man charged after 71 firearms and rounds of ammunition seized

TORONTO — Police say a Toronto man is facing numerous charges following the seizure of more than 70 firearms.

Investigators say a search last week at a west-end Toronto address resulted in the seizure of 25 handguns and 46 rifles and shotguns, along with approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

They say there were four illegal firearms, including one that had been reported stolen early last month during a break-and-enter in York Region.

A 56-year-old man faces four counts each of possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm and knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.