Oakville, Ont., man, 33, faces 11 counts in child exploitation investigation
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Halton regional police say an Oakville, Ont., man is facing 11 counts in an internet child exploitation investigation.
Police say the 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and was to appear in Milton, Ont., court on Friday.
The man is charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and possession of child pornography, four counts of making child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography.
Investigators say the offences are alleged to have occurred in Hamilton and Oakville between June 2017 and last month.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact police.
