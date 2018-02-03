No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for next Friday's draw will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Fentanyl detected in 100% of Downtown Eastside drug users in UBC study
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Got (burning) questions about the new PC Optimum points? We've got answers