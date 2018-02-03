News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for next Friday's draw will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...