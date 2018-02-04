'She was very special to us:' Toronto's longest-serving crossing guard dies at 88

Mona Piper was Toronto’s longest-serving crossing guard, and loyally protected kids crossing near the corner of Millwood Rd. and Cleveland St. in Leaside for 43 years.

Piper died Wednesday aged 88, spending more than 40 years of her life helping children cross the road on their way to Maurice Cody Junior Public School. She was born Oct. 9, 1929 on Guernsey Island, in the English Channel.

Piper’s daughter Ann told the Star that working as a crossing guard was her mother’s “raison d’être.”

“When I asked her why she didn’t retire long ago, she told me that the children keep her young and give her a reason to get out of bed in the morning,” Ann said.

Josh Matlow (Ward 22, St. Paul’s), posted on Facebook Wednesday about Piper’s death. “On behalf of our community, we are so deeply grateful to Mona and will continue to celebrate her legacy together,” Matlow wrote.

Speaking to the Star Friday, the councilor said that while the lives of celebrities or politicians are often celebrated, he “couldn’t think of anyone that had more meaning to the community.”

“She protected our kids for 43 years,” Matlow said. “She had a very close relationship to so many of our kids, and then those kids became parents themselves and she looked after their kids.

“She was very special to us.”

Matlow also confirmed that a piece of land that was purchased from a local church a year ago is slated to have a playground developed on it, which will be named for Piper.

“Mona knew about that . . . She knew that everyone intends to celebrate her, too,” Matlow said.

Former CBC News anchor Muhammad Lila tweeted about Piper’s passing, writing “she must’ve helped tens of thousands of kids. Some heroes wear masks; others carry stop signs.”

Piper was an advocate for children’s safety. In a letter to the editor that ran in the Star in 2011, she responded to an editorial cartoon depicting drivers on cellphones. “Michael De Adder’s cartoon accurately portrays just one of many dangers crossing guards face daily in school zones: drivers on cellphones when in transit,” Piper wrote. “Thousands of Toronto school children rely on these dedicated individuals to safely cross them . . . Our question to the council: How valuable are your children? Ours are more valuable than money.”