Staffers ‘told to stay away from certain MPs’ in Ottawa, says MPP

For political neophytes, getting the chance to work on a federal election campaign in Ottawa is something of a dream job.

It's not glamorous work. They fill out forms. Answer phones. Monitor social media. Nevertheless, it gives young people access to the most important halls of power and allows them play a role in shaping the future of the country.

It also comes with a warning.

"You were told to stay away from certain MPs. You were told to be careful about where you went with certain MPs, even myself as a young male staffer," said Niagara West-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff, who worked for the federal Conservatives during the 2015 election. "So, I can only imagine what that was like, and having those conversations with my female colleagues at the time, who expressed discomfort. And it was never a particular issue, it was always a general understanding that there was a toxic atmosphere in place sometimes that, in all parties."

Oosterhoff, the youngest person to be elected to Queen's Park, shared his experience of life in the political bubble of Parliament Hill with The St. Catharines Standard this week after the allegations of sexual misconduct precipitated the resignations of Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown and party president and former St. Catharines MP, Rick Dykstra.

Brown resigned after CTV News reported sexual misconduct allegations made by two women against him.

Dykstra stepped down from the party a few days later just before MacLean's Magazine published a story alleging he sexually assaulted a young woman in Ottawa.

Both men have denied the allegations against them.

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has launched an internal investigation to determine why Dykstra was allowed to stand as a candidate for the party when the assault allegations were known and being debated by party leaders.