Financial sector weighs on Toronto stock market, loonie trades lower

TORONTO — Weakness in the financial sector helped put Canada's main stock index in the red in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.48 points to 15,575.55, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.28 points to 25,472.68. The S&P 500 index was down 3.67 points to 2,758.46 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 12.12 points to 7,253.07.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.15 cents US, down from an average price of 80.78 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 41 cents to US$65.04 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down nine cents to US$2.76 per mmBTU.