HBC names CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes as its new chief executive
TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co. has named CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes as its new chief executive.
The retailer says the appointment is effective Feb. 19.
Foulkes has been executive vice-president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy.
She will be responsible for HBC’s global strategy and operations for all of its banners.
Foulkes will also be appointed to HBC's board of directors.
Richard Baker, who has been acting interim CEO since the departure of Jerry Storch from the job last fall, will continue as governor and executive chairman.
Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)
