Toronto police to provide update on charges in Tess Richey investigation
Richey went missing from the Church and Wellesley area on Nov. 25.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
More than two months after her death, Toronto Police are expected to announce charges in connection with the death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.
Police will be holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. at police headquarters. Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson is set to announce “charge details” in the investigation.
Richey’s body was located by her mother on Nov. 29, four days after she was reported missing. She was found steps away from her last known location.
Police determined in a post-mortem on Dec. 1 that Richey’s cause of death was a neck compression, and homicide detectives took over the investigation. On Dec. 10, police released images of a man that they believed to be related to the investigation.
The last footage of Richey alive shows her and the man walking together near Church and Dundonald Sts. The next time the man is seen in the video, he’s walking away from the scene alone, police said in the press conference.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
-
Tristan Cleveland: Cornwallis took big step off pedestal, but next steps will be harder
-
Two men facing charges after Halifax break-in leads to stabbing: police
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police
-
Views
John Tory and Josh Colle: Transit relief is on the way — can we speed it up?
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's dangerous, icy, slushy sidewalks have got to go
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’