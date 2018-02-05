News / Toronto

Toronto police to provide update on charges in Tess Richey investigation

Richey went missing from the Church and Wellesley area on Nov. 25.

Tess Richey was reported missing on Nov. 25. Her body was found four days later outside a building under construction at Church and Dundonald Sts., a short distance from where she was last seen.

More than two months after her death, Toronto Police are expected to announce charges in connection with the death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

Police will be holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. at police headquarters. Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson is set to announce “charge details” in the investigation.

Richey’s body was located by her mother on Nov. 29, four days after she was reported missing. She was found steps away from her last known location.

Police determined in a post-mortem on Dec. 1 that Richey’s cause of death was a neck compression, and homicide detectives took over the investigation. On Dec. 10, police released images of a man that they believed to be related to the investigation.

The last footage of Richey alive shows her and the man walking together near Church and Dundonald Sts. The next time the man is seen in the video, he’s walking away from the scene alone, police said in the press conference.

