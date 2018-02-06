One dead, two hurt in Mississauga crash
The crash happened at Mavis Rd. and Eglinton Ave. just before 11 p.m. Monday night.
One person is dead and two others in hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Mississauga Monday night.
Peel police said officers were called to the scene at Mavis Rd. and Eglinton Ave. just before 11 p.m. where they found the three occupants of the car.
Police Const. Harinder Sohi says it appeared the driver of a westbound vehicle on Eglinton Ave. lost control and struck a pole. One person died at the scene. Paramedics rushed the two injured to hospital. They were reported to be in serious condition.
Ages, genders and other details about the three victims were not released.
Peel police temporarily closed the intersection Monday night to investigate the collision.
Another fatal collision also happened in the GTA Monday night — a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 427 in Etobicoke.
