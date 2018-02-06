Two crashes in Mississauga area claim two lives
A
A
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Two people died in separate crashes late Monday in the Mississauga, Ont., area.
One person died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga late Monday.
Peel Region police Const. Harinder Sohi says it appears the driver of a westbound vehicle (on Eglinton Ave. near Mavis Rd.) lost control and struck a pole.
One person died at the scene and the two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Another crash a few hours earlier on Highway 427 near the Toronto-Mississauga border claimed the life of a man.
Provincial police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles collided at around 8 p.m. and that a male driver was had to be extracted from one of the vehicles but was pronounced dead at the scene. (CP24)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
John Tory and Josh Colle: Transit relief is on the way — can we speed it up?
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's dangerous, icy, slushy sidewalks have got to go
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’