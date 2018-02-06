Uber data breach affecting 57 million users in 2016 came from hacker in Canada
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Uber says a hacker working from Canada was one of two people involved in stealing data connected to 57 million of the ride-hailing company's users in 2016.
The company says the hacker's partner in Florida was the one who actually obtained the data.
The information from the hack included names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.
The revelations are part of a statement the company's chief security officer made to a U.S. subcommittee handling consumer protection and data security.
News of the breach was met with criticism after the company admitted it paid the hackers $100,000 to destroy the stolen information.
It triggered the firing of the company's chief and deputy security officers and a formal investigation from the federal privacy commission.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Metro Cities: Five ways to get more riders on board public transit
-
Rare bus-sized dinosaur find in Egypt could lead to more desert discoveries
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way
-
Views
John Tory and Josh Colle: Transit relief is on the way — can we speed it up?
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's dangerous, icy, slushy sidewalks have got to go
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’