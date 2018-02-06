Woman charged after allegedly kicking dog, punching Good Samaritan
A
A
Share via Email
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly kicking a dog and punching a Good Samaritan in Oakville, Ont., on Monday evening.
Halton regional police say a number of bystanders saw a woman "forcefully" kicking a dog in the chest and stomach.
The dog was reportedly on a leash, and not acting aggressively.
Police say a number of citizens intervened and the woman allegedly punched one of the Good Samaritans in the face.
They say the 50-year-old woman was charged with assault and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Police say the dog was transferred into the care of a relative.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
John Tory and Josh Colle: Transit relief is on the way — can we speed it up?
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's dangerous, icy, slushy sidewalks have got to go
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’