Grassroots initiative aims to inspire youth with private Black Panther screening

A grassroots initiative in Scarborough is working to get young Black kids an audience with the king of Wakanda.

The blockbuster Marvel movie Black Panther hits theatres next week. The film — already acclaimed for featuring a standalone Black superhero, Black director and primarily Black cast — is also garnering glowing reviews.

A group of community organizers in Scarborough don't want any kids to miss out, especially those with lesser means. The group is seeking donations to host a private screening for about 350 young kids from Black communities.

"This goes beyond a movie night. We want the movie to be a catalyst for broader conversations about the possibilities in life and how to be successful," said Kwesi Johnson, one of the people behind the initiative.

"With Black Panther highlighting the representation of Black folks on the big screen, that is important because we want our youth to see that it is something attainable."

A panel discussion will follow the screening, with local film producers and other professionals from the Black community helping youth understand their ability to overcome challenges.

Similar events are being organized in Toronto and other communities across the country.

The Scarborough initiative builds on a similar event last year, when the community brought together a group of more than 300 girls to watch Hidden Figures, which portrays the success of Black women working in NASA.

Many of the girls who attended that screening drew inspiration from the characters, giving them the courage to pursue STEM courses, said Marcia Brown, founder of Ladies on the Rise and one of the community organizers.

"They got to see themselves and left feeling like, 'Oh my goodness, I could be like her and do great in science,'" she said, noting many of the girls asked to buy the book that inspired the movie.

Using popular films to inspire kids in less-affluent communities can go a long way toward promoting their success as they grow up, said Brown.