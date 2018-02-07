Milton teen killed in suspected street race let friend drive her car

Rabab Arshad was out studying for university exams with friends Monday night and was too tired to drive home.

So, the 19-year-old from Milton let a friend drive her car while she rode as the passenger.

Little did she know that decision would ultimately be a deadly one, as her Mitsubishi crashed into a pole near Mavis Rd. and Eglinton Ave., killing her and leaving another friend badly hurt in what Peel Region police are calling a street race.

“This wasn’t her fault. That’s what’s killing me inside,” said Maleeha Ramkissoon, a good friend of Arshad. “She thought she was making the right decision. She wasn’t even driving and now she’s dead.”

Two friends — one a Brampton resident, the other from Milton — face street racing charges in the horrific crash.

Police are now saying seven young friends left a Mississauga restaurant just before 11 p.m. in two separate vehicles — a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse and a black Ford Fusion.

Moments later, they were both travelling west on Eglinton Ave. when they “came into slight contact with each other” approaching Mavis Road.

Police said the Mitsubishi went out of control and crashed into a pole. Arshad, a York University student, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford Fusion did not crash.

Both drivers were arrested by Peel police and have since been charged with eight criminal driving offences.

A 21-year-old Mississauga woman in the Mitsubishi suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

The alleged driver, Muhammad Daniyal Khan, 20, of Brampton was taken to a local hospital also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege Hashim Khan, 22, of Milton was driving the Ford Fusion.

Both Khans, who police say are not related, each face charges of dangerous driving causing death by street racing, criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm by street racing, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm and criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

Family members said Arshad had been studying for an exam and let her friend drive her car because she was too tired.

Friend Yolanda Harden said Arshad was studying human resources at York University.

“She wanted to help people,” she said. “She made everyone smile.”

Police are now asking for witnesses, anyone with video footage or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to call them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710.