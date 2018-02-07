SIU investigating after crash sends man to hospital with serious injuries
A
A
Share via Email
OSHAWA, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding an early-morning crash east of Toronto that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
The Special Investigations Unit says a Durham regional police officer began following a vehicle of interest in Oshawa, Ont., at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
A short time later, the SIU says, the vehicle crashed into a fence before occupants of the car fled the scene.
The SIU says two suspects were arrested nearby with the help of the police canine unit.
The agency says a 29-year-old man was later sent to hospital with serious injuries.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We have bigger things in mind:' Women say no to gendered Doritos
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police
-
'More free-spirited across the pond:’ Locals react to Dartmouth’s romantic city ranking
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way
-
Views
John Tory and Josh Colle: Transit relief is on the way — can we speed it up?
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's dangerous, icy, slushy sidewalks have got to go
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’