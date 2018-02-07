Snowy Wednesday morning makes for messy commute — and there's more en route

Brace yourselves for a messy commute as snow is expected to blanket roads across Toronto and the GTA Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto saying between five and 10 cm of snow is expected. Motorists are asked to slow down and drive according to road conditions.

“Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination due to accumulating snow and lower visibilities in falling snow,” Environment Canada said. Halton, Peel, Durham, and York regions are also under a special weather statement.

School buses are cancelled in both the public and Catholic school boards in York and Halton region. Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board have also cancelled bus services in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga. Schools remain open.

Buses are running in both Toronto District and Catholic School boards.

The weather agency said areas close to Lake Ontario shoreline can expect slightly higher amounts due to extra moisture from the lake. Snow is expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon. The forecast daytime high is -4 C.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health issued an extreme cold weather alert Wednesday morning as the forecast calls for temperatures to plummet to -13 C but feeling more like -20 C with the wind chill. The alert is issued when the temperature is expected to reach -15 C or colder or when the wind chill reaches -20 C or colder.

The city is asking residents to check on vulnerable people who are at risk of cold-related illnesses. Warming centres and winter respite services are available.

The sun will return on Thursday with an expected high of -6 C.