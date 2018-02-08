GTA hotel workers vote to stay with union amid Unifor raiding attempts
TORONTO — Workers at 17 Greater Toronto Area hotels have voted to stay with their current union despite raiding attempts from Unifor.
Had Unifor's efforts been successful, it would have stolen thousands of members from Unite Here Local 75.
The hotel workers say they faced three weeks of pressure from Unifor to sign petitions to leave their union.
Many are now raising concerns with the Ontario Labour Relations Board about Unifor's tactics and alleged bullying in the workplace.
They are also questioning the validity of Unifor's petitions and how several ballot boxes were sealed by the labour board after voting.
Unite Here Local 75 currently represents hotel workers at 44 GTA hotels.
