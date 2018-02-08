House fire in Mississauga claims one life
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One person is dead following a house fire on Wednesday night in Mississauga, Ont.
The fire broke out in a detached home near Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West.
Peel Region police say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the victim was found once the fire was extinguished.
There was no immediate information on the age and gender of the victim or a possible cause. (CP24)
