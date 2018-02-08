Rexall adds naloxone kits to its 446 stores to help prevent opioid overdoses
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. says a naloxone kit is now available at each of its Canadian stores to help prevent opioid overdose deaths.
The company says it trained pharmacists to assist in assessing and responding to potential overdoses using naloxone.
Since December, Rexall says there has been a 150 per cent increase in the number of kits its pharmacists have dispensed.
The enhanced training also focused on enabling pharmacists to educate patients, family members and friends about the risks associated with opioids.
Prescriptions are not required to receive a naloxone kit.
Rexall has 446 locations in Canada.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
John Tory and Josh Colle: Transit relief is on the way — can we speed it up?
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's dangerous, icy, slushy sidewalks have got to go
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
DiManno: On the trail of a serial killer — 'He's taken some steps to cover his tracks’