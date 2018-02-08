Supply teacher charged with sexually assaulting male teen: police

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say a 28-year-old woman who worked as an occasional supply teacher is facing sexual assault charges.

York regional police say they began investigating late last month after receiving information about a teacher who is alleged to have been involved in a sexual relationship with a male student between October and December of last year.

They say the supply teacher has been working with the York Catholic District School Board since 2014.

A 28-year-old woman from Vaughan, Ont., has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

She is scheduled to make a court appearance in Newmarket, Ont., on March 6.