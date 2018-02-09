Coming to a theatre near you: One Toronto tenant's search for the elusive one-bedroom

It has all the makings of a Hollywood hit, a sympathetic protagonist on a near impossible search for the urban holy grail — a $1,300 one-bedroom apartment in the downtown core.

Twenty-seven-year-old Huy Do knew it was going to be a challenge. Fed up with having four roommates, he just wanted a reasonably priced place of his own.

So, inspired by all the great films he’s seen at TIFF, he made his quest into a movie poster, marketing himself as the perfect tenant.

“For anyone who really wants to find a place, at this point with how competitive it is, it’s just necessary to stand out,” he said, adding he hopes he is taken seriously.

"One man, one dream, one bedroom near the core of Toronto,” the poster proclaims, adding raves like “never parties” and “very likeable!,” as well as “employed full time” and “can pay by any method.”

Do shared the poster, which he says only took him about half an hour to make, on sites like Facebook, Reddit and Kijji. It “blew up” from there.

While he’s had some critics pan the price, like one Reddit user who said they’d rent him their bathroom for $1,300, he’s also seeing some success.

Almost 20 landlords have reached out to Do, and he’s already got a few viewings set up at around his price point, he said.

In a market where the vacancy rate for Toronto is one percent and the average rent for a one-bedroom in the centre is $1,498, according to November 2017 figures from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, Do is not the only one going to great lengths to find a place.

Conrad Rygier, a real estate broker with Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty Inc, said he’s been advising clients for a while now to make a renter resume with a bit about themselves, to personalize their paperwork in a market rife with bidding wars and multiple offers.

That's not going to compete against someone offering $100, or $200 a month more in rent, but “if offers are very similar and they’re in competition it gives them a slight edge," Rygier said.

He added downtown rentals at around the $1,500 and $1,600 mark are becoming a "dying commodity," at least from what he's seen on MLS, leaving many people forced to pay more than they'd like for less square footage.

Do said he's "open to negotiation" on price but doesn't want to go too high, because he's trying to save for retirement and to one day buy a home.

While he's “having fun” with the process, he knows that the search for a place to live in Toronto is much more stressful for many people, especially those on tight timelines.

"Hopefully it kind of shines a light to kind of a different story as well,” he said.