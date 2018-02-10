No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
And the draw's two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.
It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 16 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillion prizes offered.
