No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

And the draw's two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.

It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 16 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillion prizes offered.

