No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder on the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 14 will be approximately $7 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Jury begins deliberating fate of Saskatchewan farmer charged in fatal shooting
-
You've no right to be bored: 5 things to do in Metro Van this Family Day long weekend
-
New phone-based scam targeting Canadians steals $5.1 million from five victims
-
Movie theatres, Netflix style? It might be too good to survive