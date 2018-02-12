Fire crews still battling hotspots at site of Mississauga explosion

Fire crews are still on scene at a Mississauga strip mall, where an explosion rocked the neighbourhood Sunday morning.

While the blaze is extinguished, crews continue to battle hotspots in the wreckage, Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett told reporters at a press conference Monday morning.

He noted that it is “too early to tell” what the cause of the blast was, but noted that the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the debris field.

The OFM has been on site since the blast occurred on Sunday. Its staff will remain on site for the next several days while they complete their investigation.

Buildings around the blast site “need to be cleared as safe,” before residents can return, as windows have been blown out and are need of repair, Beckett noted.

Beckett would not confirm when residents would be able to return to their homes, but stated that the evacuees have been moved to an area hotel where they will remain until they can be relocated.

Even once the OFM releases the area, there will still be considerable delays affecting people in the area as they go about their business as responders work to clear debris, Beckett stated.

The blast levelled about half of the plaza, and more than 50 residents were evacuated from their homes. While initial reports indicated that the building was commercial, first-responders quickly found that there were residents in the second floor of the plaza, near the back of the building.

A family was rescued from the roof of a collapsed building, and three people, including a six-year-old child, were taken to hospital.

All three have been treated and released.