Sentencing hearing to take place for men found guilty of Laura Babcock murder

Laura Babcock is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. A sentencing hearing is set to take place today for two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

TORONTO — A sentencing hearing is set to take place today for two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago.

A jury found Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., guilty of killing Laura Babcock in the summer of 2012.

The pair were previously found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Hamilton man Tim Bosma.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

The judge presiding over the case has to decide, however, if he will impose a consecutive or concurrent parole ineligibility period in connection with Babcock's murder.

Crown prosecutors have said they want the parole ineligibility period in the Babcock case added to the ineligibility period imposed for Bosma's murder.

