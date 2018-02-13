No more human remains found in search for alleged serial killer victims at Leaside home

No human remains have been found buried in the backyard of a Leaside home where the remains of at least six individuals were discovered in planter pots, Toronto police said Tuesday.

A garage at the house, which is owned by Karen Fraser and Ron Smith, was used by Bruce McArthur to store his landscaping equipment.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick. Police have described the deaths as the work of a serial killer.

Last week, police confirmed that Kinsman’s remains were among those of at least six people recovered from planter pots they say McArthur placed in the yard. They have not said if they have identified any of the other remains.

Investigators have cordoned off the yard since Jan. 18, when McArthur was arrested on the first two murder charges. A green tent was set up in the yard and heaters were brought in so investigators could thaw out and probe the frozen ground which was also scanned with ground penetrating radar.

“We hope to dig down, until we can’t dig anymore, which may be a matter of inches,” the lead investigator, Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, said last week. “And then we may have to leave it for another day or two, let it thaw some more and then continue digging.”

The excavation was overseen by Dr. Kathy Gruspier, the first and only fulltime forensic anthropologist in Canada, who works for the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.