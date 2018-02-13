Police officer charged with theft of credit card from break-and-enter scene
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police in Halton Region say they charged one of their officers on Tuesday with allegedly stealing a credit card from the scene of a break-and-enter investigation.
They say the alleged incident happened in Oakville, Ont., in December 2017.
Michael Kellas, 29, of Halton police was charged with theft of a credit card, possession and use of a stolen credit card and posession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was suspended with pay, as required by the Police Services Act of Ontario.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
