Police wrap property search without finding more remains in McArthur probe

Toronto police say they've concluded an initial search of a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur without finding any more human remains.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said police have finished excavating the backyard of the property where they previously found remains of six people in several planters.

Idsinga says police did not find any more human remains at the property where 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper prior to his January arrest, but says investigators may return to the scene once the weather warms up.

McArthur is currently facing five charges of first-degree murder, and Idsinga has said police expect to lay more charges in the future.

Idsinga offered few details as to where the sprawling investigation will concentrate now, but says police will focus on identifying the remains they've discovered so far. To date only one set of remains has been identified.