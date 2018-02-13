Thomson Reuters chief executive Jim Smith taken to hospital after feeling unwell
TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. says president and chief executive Jim Smith was taken to hospital Monday after feeling unwell.
The company says Smith remains in hospital, under observation.
Chief financial officer Stephane Bello will oversee Smith's responsibilities in his absence in addition to his regular duties.
Smith was appointed chief executive in January 2012.
Before taking the top job, Smith was chief operating officer at Thomson Reuters.
He had also been chief executive of the company's Professional division.
