Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California

A 49-year-old Toronto firefighter who went missing during a ski trip in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Feb. 7 has been found in California.

“We have just received word that Toronto Fire Services Captain Danny Filippidis, who has been subject of the ongoing search in Lake Placid, has been located safely in California,” said Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

“We are all very relieved to know that he is safe, following what has been an exhaustive search operation. Although details are limited at this time, we have been advised that he is in the care of the police in Sacramento.

“As this is now the subject of an ongoing investigation, I am unable to comment further. On behalf of the Toronto Fire Services, I would like to thank all those who participated in the search.”

Filippides went missing while attending a ski party with a group of off-duty and retired firefighters, friends and family making an annual ski trip.

He went missing about the same time as a strong snowstorm was making visibility poor, New York State Police Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman said.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority, which runs the Whiteface ski centre, was leading the search and a spokesperson said 35 people, along with a helicopter and search dogs, were assisting in the effort.