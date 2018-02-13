Toronto police looking for man accused of allegedly slashing another man's throat

Toronto police are asking for help finding a man accused of slashing another man's throat in an alleged attempted murder.

They say the incident happened in mid-January, when a 27-year-old man was in a home with another man, who he knew.

They say that for unknown reasons, the second man approached the first with a knife and allegedly slashed his throat.

Police say the 27-year-old was taken to hospital and his injuries were treated.

Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Andy Metawabin of Toronto.