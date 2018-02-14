Canadian Tire buys Sher-Wood Athletics Group's global hockey trademarks
TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. says it has acquired Sher-Wood Athletics Group Inc.'s global hockey trademarks.
The retailer says that INA International Ltd., a division of the company, acquired the trademarks.
It says the deal also includes Sher-Wood's related inventory.
The Sherbrooke, Que.-based company has been in operation for more than 60 years.
It manufactures and distributes hockey gear and hockey licensed products.
Canadian Tire did not provide details about the acquisition.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC.A)
