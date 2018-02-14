Man charged after alleged ice pick stabbing on Toronto subway
Investigators say the accused produced an ice pick and began stabbing an older man sitting on the subway.
Toronto police say a 27-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed another man with an ice pick.
They say the incident happened on Monday afternoon, when the suspect approached a 60-year-old man, who was sitting on the subway.
Investigators say the accused produced an ice pick and began stabbing the older man.
Police say the suspect tried to flee, but he was caught and arrested.
He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
The older man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
