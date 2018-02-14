No injuries reported in small plane crash at Toronto's island airport
TORONTO — A minor plane crash at Toronto's island airport did not cause any injuries and is not expected to cause major delays.
A spokeswoman with Ports Toronto, which is responsible for the Billy Bishop Airport, says a small single-engine plane was trying to land on the main runway at 3 p.m., Wednesday when the nose gear collapsed.
Jen Brailsford says the collapse caused the plane to crash, but says the one person on board was not injured.
Although airport fire crews responded to the scene as a precaution, she says the crash did not cause a blaze.
The main runway is currently closed, but Brailsford says the airport does not anticipate delays for commercial flights.
The Transportation Safety Board has visited the scene and released it.
