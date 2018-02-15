Fog advisory warns of near zero visibility in southern Ontario
At least it will be warm, reaching an above average high of 8 C.
Commuters should travel cautiously Thursday morning with dense fog patches in Toronto and much of southern Ontario.
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory around 3 a.m. Thursday from Windsor to Kingston, and is warning drivers that there will be near zero visibility in some areas.
Drivers should turn on their headlights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, Environment Canada advises.
There will also be brief periods of rain this morning, but that, along with the fog, will dissipate before the afternoon.
Temperatures are warmer than normal Thursday as it will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C. The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -9 C.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain later this evening. Wind gusts will be coming from the southeast at 30 to 50 km/h.
Don’t get used to the warmer weather yet because on Friday it will dip to -4 C and in the evening it will be -13 C. Skies will be cloudy all day with winds coming from the northwest at 40 to 60 km/h.
Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud all weekend and temperatures around -3 C in the afternoon and -5 in the evening.
