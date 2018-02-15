Nearly 70 Global News employees laid off across Canada: Unifor
TORONTO — Unifor says Corus-owned Global News has cut nearly 70 media jobs across Canada, with Vancouver taking the biggest hit.
The union says the layoffs affect camera operators, reporters, anchors, control room staff, make-up artists and other production crew in local news agencies.
Unifor says Global's operations in Vancouver have seen the largest number of layoffs, with 21 employees terminated.
David MacPherson, president of the Maritimes unit of Unifor that represents workers at Global, says evening local news will no longer be produced out of Halifax and will be anchored and broadcast from Toronto starting Monday.
Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the CRTC paved the way for the cuts by watering down the obligations for large media companies to protect local news.
Unifor says that Corus has said it will post several new "digital" positions that focus on online news.
