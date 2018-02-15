Toronto stock index and Wall Street down, as loonie strengthens against greenback
TORONTO — Materials and energy are weighing on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, as U.S. stocks also dipped into the red.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.57 points to 15,299.70, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.89 points to 24,863.60. The S&P 500 index was down 5.25 points to 2,693.38 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 4.73 points to 7,138.89.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.85 cents US, up from Wednesday's average price of 79.61 cents US.
The April crude contract was down 60 cents to US$59.91 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.59 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$2.20 to US$1,355.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent to US$3.23 a pound.
