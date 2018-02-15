Two injured after Air Canada flight hits turbulence, returns to Pearson
TORONTO — Paramedics say two people were injured after a plane departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport hit severe turbulence and was forced to turn back.
Peel Region paramedics say crews responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. Thursday and two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.
Air Canada says it happened on one of its passenger planes en route to San Jose, Costa Rica.
The airline says passengers will be departing to San Jose later Thursday on another aircraft.
