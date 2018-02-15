What and whom to watch this weekend at the Winter Olympics

It's a long weekend, and you don't have to get up early, so this is the perfect time to catch up on your Olympic binge watching. Here are five nail-baiting events you won't want to miss:

What: Figure skating, Men's Free Skate

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Who to cheer on: Twenty-seven-year-old Patrick Chan from Toronto, a three-time world champion who already has one Pyeongchang gold medal from the team figure skating event, makes another bid for gold.

What: Figure skating, Ice Dancing Free Dance

When: Monday at 8 p.m.

Who to cheer on: Canada's sweethearts Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir made waves in the team event with a sultry routine to the Moulin Rouge soundtrack. They insist they are not in love, though the internet wants them to be. The duo won gold in Vancouver, the first North Americans to do so in Ice Dancing, but got silver in Sochi.

What: Men's hockey

When: Friday at 10:10 p.m., Team Canada plays Czech Republic; and Sunday at 7:10 a.m., Canada plays South Korea

Who to cheer on: They're not medal events, but this is a great chance to catch some Olympic-level hockey. Save a special cheer for Chris Kelly from Toronto, who won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

What: Women's hockey, semifinal games

When: Sunday at 11:10 p.m., and Monday at 7:10 a.m.

Who to cheer on: Obviously Team Canada — which has already qualified along with Team U.S.A. — will put on a great game.

What: Alpine skiing, Ladies' Super-G

When: Friday at 9 p.m.