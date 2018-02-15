Call to arms! Wynne and MPPs go sleeveless after former PM’s comment

Premier Kathleen Wynne didn’t need to issue a call to arms — her three Liberal colleagues were happy to join in and make a statement about sleeveless clothing after a former prime minister set off a firestorm tweeting how wearing it undermines the credibility of women on television.

At Scarborough Centenary hospital for an announcement on Wednesday, Wynne and Advanced Education Minister Mitzie Hunter addressed the crowd, both wearing long-sleeved blazers over sleeveless dresses.

But when the two spoke to reporters afterwards, they’d ditched the blazers. Alongside them, in short-sleeves, were Consumer Services Minister Tracy MacCharles and Scarborough-Agincourt MPP Soo Wong.

The original tweet by former Prime Minister Kim Campbell on Tuesday said she is “struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses — often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women and this suggests that I am right. Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!”

After receiving backlash online, Campbell was defending it on Wednesday telling critics to “read the research!” and said she was referring to newscasters.

“To all who R outraged by my (retweets) of research re skin exposure and perception, I suggest U contact the scholars at Yale, Harvard and U of Maryland & urge them 2 withdraw their (2012) paper (because) YOU don't agree, & NEVER show it to ANYONE who might find it useful! Me - I'm in Paris.”

A spokesperson for Wynne explained that “some days the premier and female MPPs wear sleeves, sometimes they don’t.”

“(Wednesday) was a day when three of them happened not to,” said Kate Moseley-Williams. “We noticed what had happened and decided to have a little fun with the premier’s tweet.”